France sees record 271,000 coronavirus cases in single day

COVID-19 patients fill more than 72% of France's ICU beds, and a once-renowned health care system is again showing signs of strain. Most virus patients in ICUs are not vaccinated, though 77% of the population has had at least two doses.

More than 123,000 people with the virus have died in France, among the world’s higher death tolls.

A growing number of people in France can’t work because they are sick or are close contact cases, which is disrupting some hospitals and forced some regional train cancellations, among other services.

The French government has imposed some restrictions on crowds and re-imposed mask requirements outdoors in some places, in addition to indoor mask requirements. The surge is also forcing candidates for April presidential election to scale back campaign events.

Caption People wait to get a nasal swap at a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Albigny-sur-Saone, outside Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Over 12 million French children returned to school Monday. New rules include all children in the same class getting tested three times in the four days if one pupil tests positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani