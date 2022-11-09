France sets its military goals as war is back in Europe

“The war in Ukraine allowed us to move forward considerably on European defense,” the French official said. “We now are in a situation where France is the only country of the European Union with the nuclear weapon. It gives us a special responsibility."

In rare public comments about France’s nuclear doctrine, Macron recently spoke about its implementation in the context of the war in Ukraine, suggesting a potential nuclear ballistic attack from Russia in the region would not bring any nuclear response from Paris.

France’s doctrine “is based on what we call the fundamental interests of the nation. ... They would not at all be at stake" in such situation, he said on French television last month.

France's new strategic document provides that the country will maintain a “robust and credible nuclear dissuasion” and a “capacity to lead military operations, including those of high intensity, alone or within a coalition."

French troops will also maintain their large presence abroad in an area stretching from sub-Saharan Africa to the Middle-East, through the Horn of Africa.

Macron’s speech will mark the formal end of the so-called Barkhane force after France withdrew its troops from Mali earlier this year following tensions with the ruling junta.

French operations to help fighting Islamic extremists Africa's Sahel region are focusing on Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso, where the country has about 3,000 troops. France in the future aims at working “in partnership” with the concerned countries and at reducing the “exposure and visibility” of its troops to focus on support in terms of equipment, training and intelligence, the French official said.

Amid other strategic goals, France aims at contributing to the stability of the Indo-Pacific zone and at ensuring freedom of action in “global common spaces” including deep seabed, high seas, outer space and cyberspace.