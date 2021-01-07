France speeds up jabs for elderly, spaces doses by 6 weeks

President Emmanuel Macron has said restaurants and bar might be re-opened in January if daily infections fall below 5,000. Castex said that since they were hovering around 15,000, a relaxation is not yet possible.

A national curfew — starting at 8pm in most places — will also remain in force until at least Jan. 20.

It comes as French authorities are reinforcing the monitoring of containment measures in the light of new, potentially more contagious, variants of COVID-19 in the country. A Health Ministry statement said that, as of Thursday, 19 cases of the so-called “Kent” variant, which first emerged in southeast England, had been detected in France.

Three cases of the South African variant have also emerged. Authorities are concentrating their efforts on two suspected variant clusters, in the northwestern region of Brittany, and in Paris and its suburbs.

