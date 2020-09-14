France tightens screws on public activities to fight COVID

The regional government also asked Bordeaux residents to limit private family gatherings, singling out weddings, to a maximum of 10 people.

The Gironde region that includes Bordeaux was largely spared France’s first wave of infections that overwhelmed hospitals and led to a two-month lockdown from March. But it is now seeing a surge in positive tests, at rates above the national average, especially in the 15-44 age group.

In Marseille, France’s second-biggest city after Paris, the regional government announced a series of similar restrictions and the cancellation of an 11-day international festival, as well as a growing number of localities where masks will be obligatory outdoors.

The Marseille region's top government official vowed to quickly close down bars and restaurants that don’t observe an overnight curfew and that serve clients who stand up. Clients also will no longer be able to share pipes for smoking fragrant tobaccos, a popular pastime for some immigrant groups.

Student parties are banned and school trips are suspended. Shows and other events in public halls, in tents and sports arenas are being limited to 1,000 people, who must be seated and kept apart.

France is grappling with the double headache of trying revive its COVID-battered economy while also curbing a steady climb in infections, spread during summer months when vacationers let their guard down and picked up by increased testing.

France’s health agency announced Saturday that the country crossed the threshold of 10,000 new cases nationwide in 24 hours, a record.

Young students, some of them wearing protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, gather outside their school in Paris, Monday Sept. 14, 2020. France sees a substantial increase of Covid-19 cases. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Police officers talk to a man while wearing protective face masks as precaution against the conoravirus at Tocadero plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. France sees a substantial increase of Covid-19 cases. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler