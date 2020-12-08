France to build new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

Its catapults will be electro-magnetic, and American-made, and the ship will be designed to accommodate next-generation warplanes and serve until around 2080, the advisers said.

They didn’t provide a price tag but French media estimate it will cost around 7 billion euros ($8.5 billion).

Macron also pledged 500 million euros in investment in the nuclear industry and a separate fund to modernize it, and promised “progress” on the persistent problem of how to permanently get rid of nuclear waste. Nuclear reactors provide the majority of France’s electricity, but many reactors are aging and delays have dogged new-generation reactors.

Macron, who is co-hosting a global video summit on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord, said France also must do more to develop wind, solar, hydrogen and other renewable energies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, visits the Framatome nuclear reactor production site in Le Creusot, France, which the government holds up as an example of industry that serves both civilian and military needs, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Macron wants to stress that nuclear energy is central to France's energy transition and says it emits less than wind or solar. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, Pool) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

