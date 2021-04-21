France to impose entry restrictions on travelers from India

A variant first identified in England is now responsible for about 80% of the virus cases in France, while the variants first seen in Brazil and South Africa make up less than 4% of French infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said last week.

Attal said Wednesday that daily numbers of new infections are tending to decrease in the country — yet they still reach more than 30,000 people per day on average. With almost 6,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and hospitals close to capacity, Attal said France may be close to reaching a “peak.”

He noted “encouraging” signs, but this is “not sufficient enough."

“The epidemic is decreasing twice as slow as in November especially due to the English variant,” he said. “The pressure on hospitals is extremely strong."

Nursery and primary schools will reopen on April 26 after a three-week closure as planned, followed by high schools on May 3, Attal said.

France intends to gradually reopen nonessential shops, some of its cultural places and cafe and restaurant terraces starting from mid-May.

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday praised the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in the country, with more than 2.5 million jabs injected last week.

France has reported more than 100,00 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, walk past a closed restaurant with teddy bears inside, in Paris, Monday, April 19, 2021.

A patient affected by the COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Charles Nicolle public hospital, Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Rouen, France. A renewed crush of COVID-19 cases is again forcing intensive care units across France to grapple with the macabre mathematics of how to make space for thousands of critically ill patients

People, some wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, enjoy the sun in an outdoor seating area in Luxembourg gardens, in Paris, Monday, April 19, 2021.