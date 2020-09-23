France's defense chief misled nation on troops' virus safety

With over 31,400 confirmed virus-related deaths, France has the third-highest death toll in Europe after Britain and Italy. France is now reporting about 10,000 new infections a day.

The defense minister told public broadcaster France-2 in March that all the military personnel on that evacuation flight “had been tested and confined” upon return. But as both houses of France’s parliament investigate the government’s handling of the pandemic, doubts were raised about that version of events.

A senator from the Oise region, Olivier Paccaud, pressed Parly about exactly what happened with the military personnel at Creil during a hearing Tuesday.

"Do you maintain that these personnel were tested and confined? Was there not negligence in the way the military personnel were handled on their return from Wuhan?” he asked. “The residents of the Oise want the truth.”

Parly responded: “I said something inexact March 4 on France-2.”

“The crew was subjected to an extremely strict health protocol, but which, in fact, did not include tests," she said.

She said there was “probably zero” chance that the air base was at fault for the Oise cluster, noting that regional health authorities later found a possible case that dated to Jan. 14, two weeks before the evacuation flight. She insisted that the air force personnel didn’t stay in Wuhan and had no direct contact with the evacuated passengers.

Health officials have said the virus was probably circulating widely in France earlier than authorities realized, because of limited testing and knowledge about COVID-19 early in the year.

