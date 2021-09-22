France's envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks

Biden reaffirmed in the statement “the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The European Union unveiled last week a new strategy for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the vast area stretching from India and China through Japan to Southeast Asia and eastward past New Zealand to the Pacific.

The United States also “recognizes the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense, that contributes positively to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO,” the statement said.

Earlier Wednesday, Macron's office said the French president was expecting “clarifications and clear commitments” from Biden, who had requested the call.

French officials described as a “crisis of trust” last week's announcement of the Indo-Pacific deal, with Macron being formally informed only a few hours beforehand.

Paris is calling for “acts, not words only," Macron's office said.

France's European Union partners agreed Tuesday to put the dispute at the top of the bloc's political agenda, including at an EU summit next month.

The French presidency categorically denied a report by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper published on Wednesday saying Macron could offer the country’s permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council to the European Union if the bloc backs his plans on EU defense.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed French anger over the submarine deal, saying French officials should “get a grip.” Using both French and English words, he added they should give him a "break."

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Washington, Johnson said the deal was “fundamentally a great step forward for global security. It’s three very like-minded allies standing shoulder-to-shoulder, creating a new partnership for the sharing of technology."

“It’s not exclusive. It’s not trying to shoulder anybody out. It’s not adversarial towards China, for instance.”

The deal has widely been seen as part of American efforts to counter a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific region.

