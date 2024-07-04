France's government spokesperson is attacked on the campaign trail, days before decisive election

French government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot has been attacked on the campaign trail just days before a high-stakes legislative election
PARIS (AP) — Just days before a high-stakes legislative election, French government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot was attacked on the campaign trail, officials said Thursday.

Thevenot, a candidate for the Macron-led centrist alliance Ensemble, her deputy and a party activist were putting up electoral posters near Paris on Wednesday night ahead of the July 7 legislative election when a group attacked them, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on the social media platform X.

Media outlets reported that Thevenot was not injured and will continue to campaign, but her deputy and the party activist were taken to a hospital. It was not immediately clear what type of injuries they suffered.

The prosecutor's office said it opened an investigation into an assault with a weapon against a public official, but provided no indication of what the motivation of the attack was.

Four people, including three minors, are in custody, prosecutors said.

