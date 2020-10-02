France's Macron details plan targeting Islamist 'separatism'

Macron laid out a five-point plan aimed at upending the world that lets those who promote a radical brand of Islam thrive, notably via associations or home schools that steep members and students in radical ideology.

The proposed bill, which would go to parliament early next year, would require all children from the age of 3 to attend French schools, and allow distance learning only for medical reasons. Associations, which receive state funding, would be made accountable for their spending, their sometimes invisible leaders and be forced to reimburse misused funds.

Macron called France’s schools “the heart of secularism (where) children become citizens.”

Authorities contend that the vector for inculcating Muslims with an extremist ideology was once the mosque but, today, the main vector is schools.

The measure also includes putting a gradual end to the long-standing practice of importing imams from elsewhere, notably Turkey, Algeria and Morocco, particularly during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and train imams only in France. A Muslim organization that serves as an official conduit to French leaders is to take part in the project.

The rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris cautioned against mixing all Muslims in France with the “separatism question.”

“For those who let it be believed that Islam is Islamism, and the reverse, there is indeed a distinction between the Muslim religion and the Islamist ideology,” Chems-Eddine Hafiz wrote in a commentary in the newspaper Le Monde.

However, the rector threw his support behind the initiative — on condition it's not used as a communications gadget.

With up to 5 million Muslims, France has the largest such population in Western Europe and Islam is the No. 2 religion.

Authorities say there are all kinds of “separatisms,” but Macron said the others are “marginal” while radical Islam is a danger to France because “it sometimes translates into a counter-society.”

For Macron, a perverse version of the religion has penetrated French society, including public services, from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport to the transport system. He said some bus drivers have been known to bar women with short skirts from getting aboard.

He conceded the fight he proposes would be long because “what took decades to build won’t be put down in a day.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wears a protective face mask as he arrives at the 'la Maison des habitants' (MDH) in Les Mureaux, northwest of Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, wearing a protective face mask speaks to youngsters standing in line outside the 'la Maison des habitants' (MDH) in Les Mureaux, northwest of Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

Young representatives of the municipal council attend ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron in Les Mureaux, northwest of Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / POOL via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, wearing a protective face mask speaks to youngsters standing in line outside the 'la Maison des habitants' (MDH) in Les Mureaux, northwest of Paris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight separatism, Friday Oct. 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux, outside Paris. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / POOL via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron wears his mask after deliveing a speech to present his strategy to fight separatism, Friday Oct. 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux, outside Paris. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / POOL via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight separatism, Friday Oct. 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux, outside Paris. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / POOL via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight separatism, Friday Oct. 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux, outside Paris. President Emmanuel Macron, trying to rid France of what authorities say is a "parallel society" of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation, is laying the groundwork Friday for a proposed law aimed at helping remedy the phenomenon. (Ludovic Marin / POOL via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin