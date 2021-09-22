France's Macron expects Biden's "clarifications" on sub spat

Paris is calling for “acts, not words only," including on “the full recognition by our American ally of the need to strengthen the European sovereignty and the importance for Europeans to greater involvement in their defense and security,” Macron's office said.

France also wants the “common commitment in the fight against terrorism” to be reaffirmed.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said the issue was raised by Macron during a weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The call with Biden aims to bring “clarifications” on “the conditions of the American re-commitment in an relationship between Allies," Attal said.

France's European Union partners agreed Tuesday to put the dispute at the top of bloc's political agenda, including at an EU summit next month.

The French presidency categorically denied a report by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper published on Wednesday saying Macron could offer the country’s permanent seat at the U.N. Security Council to the European Union if the bloc backs his plans on EU defense.