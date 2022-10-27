France's Macron visits military sites, touts arms production

The Elysee presidential palace said the presidential visit to the test center of the General Directorate of Armaments and to see ammunition manufacturing activities on the Nexter Arrowtech site -- both in the Cher region of central France -- is aimed to remind military “manufacturers of the objective of producing enough, more quickly and at controlled prices.”

It comes four months after Macron set out the need to adapt the French military to new conditions amid war in Europe.