Frances McDormand a double Oscar winner for 'Nomadland'

"My happiest moment tonight is when Fran won," said Chloé Zhao, who became the second woman and first of color to win directing honors.

Zhao credited McDormand for being “open and vulnerable” in helping her make the movie, as well as making the non-professional actors feel comfortable on set.

“She really is ‘Nomadland,’” Zhao said in the virtual media room.

McDormand did not talk to the virtual media, although she ducked in when Zhao and the other producers were talking, apparently to switch out trophies before leaving just as quickly.

McDormand made her biggest noise on stage after the movie won best picture. She tossed her head back and cut loose with a howl and yelps in honor of Michael Wolf Snyder. He was the sound mixer on the film who took his life at age 35. He was found in early March by his father, who said his son had suffered from depression for years. Snyder appeared in the show's In Memoriam segment.

“He's part of the family,” Zhao said.

McDormand now has three best-actress Oscars. She won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and had her trophy briefly stolen during the post-show Governors Ball. It was quickly recovered. Her first Oscar came in 1996 for “Fargo.”

The 63-year-old actor won over front-runner Carey Mulligan of “Promising Young Woman” and Viola Davis of “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.” Andra Day of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Vanessa Kirby of “Pieces of a Woman” were first-time nominees.

This story corrects the number of best actress wins by Frances McDormand. She has three.

Producers Frances McDormand, left, and Chloe Zhao, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Frances McDormand, left, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," and Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Producers Peter Spears, from left, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Yuh-Jung Youn, from left, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," and Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," pose outside the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello