France's TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian gas producer

Environmental NGO Greenpeace France said the announcement comes “very late” and denounced TotalEnergies' continuing operations in Russia.

The French company has stakes in some other Russian projects meant to produce liquefied natural gas, including a 20% stake in Yamal LNG and a 10% stake in Artic LNG.

The decision “is not enough to make from TotalEnergies a responsible company as it keeps a foot in Russia and will continue to feed the climate crisis,” said Edina Ifticene, who's in charge of campaigning on fossil energy at Greenpeace France.

In October, TotalEnergies reported third-quarter net income rose to $6.6 billion despite losses from pulling out of a venture in Russia. The company posted adjusted net earnings of $9.9 billion but notably took a charge of $3.1 billion after it sold a 49% interest in a Siberian natural gas field to Novatek.

Other companies that have moved to pull out of Russia have taken big losses, ranging from Shell's $3.9 billion charge to McDonald's expected loss of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.