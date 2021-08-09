France’s virus pass now required in restaurants, trains

“We’re going to enforce massive controls,” Djebbari said.

Paper or digital documents are accepted.

Meanwhile, the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club will be allowed a capacity crowd for its first home game of the season against Strasbourg in the French league on Saturday. PSG said the Paris prefecture has approved 49,700 fans at Parc des Princes stadium, with spectators expected to show their virus passes.

Polls show that most French support the health pass. But the measure has prompted strong opposition from some people who say it compromises their freedoms by limiting movements and daily activities outside the home.

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris and other French cities for a fourth consecutive week of protests against the measure.

The virus pass has already been in place for last month for cultural and recreational venues including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks.

The law also requires French health care workers to be vaccinated against the virus by Sept. 15.

___

Follow all AP stories on the global pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Security officers check passengers' health passes at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

A security officers checks a passenger's health pass at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Travelers arrive at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Security officers stand at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

A woman walks past signs reading "A ticket, a mask, a health pass" at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

A railway employee, right, checks the COVID-19 health pass that everyone in the country needs to enter cafes, trains and other venues, Monday Aug.9, 2021 at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

People arrive at the Gare de Lyon train station where a sign reads "A ticket, a mask, a health pass" in Paris Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Travelers queue to access trains as railways employees check the COVID-19 health pass that everyone in the country needs to enter cafes, trains and other venues, Monday Aug.9, 2021 at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant