Francis praises humility of 13th-century pope who resigned

Celestine was ridiculed by Dante in the “Divine Comedy” for cowardice in abdicating his papal role.

“The humble appear to the eyes of men as weak and losers, but in reality they are the true winners because they are the only ones who trust completely in the Lord and know His will,'' Francis said.

“Humility doesn't consist in devaluating oneself but rather in that healthy realism that makes us recognize our potential and also our misery,” Francis said. He hailed the "courageous' Celestine V because “no logic of power was able to imprison or manage him.”

Celestine reminded all that mercy and forgiveness help people to pass from “anguish and guilt to freedom and joy,'' Francis said.

While the helicopter that flew him from the Vatican to L'Aquila earlier Sunday morning kept circling above the town, with the pilot trying to find a break in thick fog so it could land, Francis said he was inspired to ponder the value of mercy.

“Finally, there was a little opening (in the fog), and he zoomed through," Francis said, encouraging people, when their lives are clouded by troubles, to similarly take advantage of an ”opening" when the possibility of mercy presents itself.

Before Francis, the last pope to visit L’Aquila was his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who came to comfort quake survivors in 2009 and paid tribute to Celestine. Benedict would resign in 2013, the first pontiff in nearly 600 years to do so. He now lives in a monastery on Vatican grounds.

Francis, who is 85, has called resignation an acceptable option for pontiffs who feel they no longer can adequately lead the world's more than 1.3 billion Catholics.

He greeted townspeople outside the town's Duomo, or cathedral, which is still being repaired from quake damage, and visited with relatives of some of the victims.

Francis noted that inmates from area prisons were among well-wishers outside the cathedral. “In you, I salute a sign of hope, because in prisons there are so many, too many victims,” Francis said.

D'Emilio reported from Rome.

