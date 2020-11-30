Franklin, Hall vie for a few weeks in Congress from Georgia

Hall said Monday that turnout is his biggest challenge, with some voters being asked to cast ballots for the fourth time this year, and with much more attention being focused on Georgia's twin U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 that will determine which party controls the Senate.

“It's making sure people know there's an election and making sure they vote,” Hall said. “There have been so many elections in Georgia. There's a lot of voter confusion.”

The most junior member of the House will arrive on Capitol Hill with very little time to accomplish anything besides being guaranteed that they can be remembered as a congressman. Voting on a temporary federal budget could be the most significant act that Hall or Franklin takes, although there are still fading hopes of additional COVID-19 relief legislation.

The 49-year-old Hall touts his experience on the Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta school board, saying he will make the most of his limited time to try to focus on directing money to the district's top concerns.

Franklin and Hall share similar positions on issues, but Franklin, now a theology professor at Emory University, preaches a higher cause as well.

“It's about moral leadership at a time of national crisis,” said the 66-year-old Franklin, who promises to call attention to Lewis' legacy, to further Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of the “beloved community," and to appropriately express grief over the deaths from COVID-19

Franklin also promises to promote historically Black colleges and universities in COVID-19 recovery and to promote the extension of broadband internet service.

Franklin has raised $282,000, including $65,000 he loaned his campaign, while Hall has raised $194,000.

Tuesday's election is expected to cost about $1 million to conduct in Fulton County alone.

