Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

In a separate call around the same time, a neighbor reports hearing multiple shots and people screaming, then looking out her window and seeing two gunshot victims.

“There’s somebody that’s laying by the bush and somebody that’s laying on the porch,” she says.

Minutes later, another caller says the suspect was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun.

“There’s a white kid running out here with a shotgun, he shot somebody. ... He ran back into the woods,” the caller said.

A few minutes later, a man tells the dispatcher he was on the trail when he encountered a woman unconscious. Illustrating the confusion over what was happening, the dispatcher tells the man there are reports of an active shooter, and he screams: “What?!”

As he gets closer to the woman and tries to relay details about the location, he interjects: “Oh my god!”

“Sir, what's going on there?” the dispatcher asks.

“Um, um, um. She's bleeding,” he says. He then realizes there's another shooting victim on the trail.

“Oh my god, there's another person,” the caller says. He can then be heard telling other people at the scene, “Guys, we got to get out of the area. She said there might be an active shooter around here.”

The shooting drew officers from numerous agencies to the neighborhood as the suspect eluded capture for several hours. The victims were different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s and were felled going about their daily routines, police and loved ones said.

Torres, the off-duty police officer, was killed while on his way to work, while one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, and another woman who died was out walking her dog. Another was out exercising.

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition following his arrest, but authorities have not said how he was injured. His identity has not been released, nor has a motive for the attack been disclosed.

Prosecutors will seek to charge the suspect as an adult, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday. She declined to say what charges he will face.

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward