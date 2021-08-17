Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace lashes quake-hit Haiti

Authorities warned of the risk of scattered urban and flash floods from a drenching by Fred, even as it weakened while crossing land. No deaths have been reported from the storm, though thousands of Florida residents were reported without power in the hours after landfall.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fred crashed ashore Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in Florida and added it had picked up some speed and weakened some as it move across southeast Alabama late Monday night. A forecast tracked showed the storm would head Tuesday across western and north Georgia and then into the southern Appalachians on Tuesday night.