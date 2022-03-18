Freddie Freeman reports to LA Dodgers spring training

Freeman arrived at the Dodgers' Camelback Ranch training complex Friday in a suit and tie, but the 32-year-old slugger quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages.

The Dodgers paid top dollar to get Freeman after his impressive career with the Atlanta Braves, a 12-year run culminating in the 2020 NL MVP award and the 2021 World Series title. Los Angeles officially announced the deal moments before Freeman went to work with his new club.