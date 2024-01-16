Free 'Buzz Books' e-compilation offers excerpts from dozen of upcoming works

BreakingNews
NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Christina Dodd and Allie Condie and the latest young adult work from Tracey Baptiste will be excerpted in a free e-compilation that also features dozens of other works scheduled to come out over the new several months.

"Buzz Books 2024: Spring/Summer" was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace. The e-book includes selections from adult fiction, debut books, nonfictiion and young adult fiction.

Notable titles include Dodd's “A Daughter of Fair Verona,” Condie's “The Unwedding” and Baptiste's “Moko Magic: Carnival Chaos," a new book from the author known for her “Jumbies” horror series.

Excerpts also will come from middle grade author Kristen Perrin, who makes her adult debut with the novel “How to Solve Your Own Murder"; documentary producer Essie Chambers, who has written her first novel, “Swift River”; and historical romance novelist Katelyn Doyle, whose next book is the rom-com “Just Some Stupid Love Story.”

