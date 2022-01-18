Hamburger icon
Free e-book previews new Bissinger, Hamid and other works

NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book compilation includes excerpts from upcoming novels by Geraldine Brooks, Karen Jay Fowler and Mohsin Hamid among others.

Buzz Books 2022: Spring/Summer was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace and includes dozens of previews for fiction and nonfiction. Highlights include Brooks' “Horse,” Fowler's “Booth” and Hamid's “The Last White Man," along with nonfiction such as Buzz Bissinger's “The Mosquito Bowl” and young adult works like Sabaa Tahir's “All My Rage.”

"Buzz Books 2022" can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other prominent online retailers, or through the Publishers Marketplace website (https://buzz.publishersmarketplace.com).

