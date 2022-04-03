Free-scoring Tottenham soars into EPL top 4

Fourth place might not be the ceiling for Tottenham and Arsenal, who have only the Premier League to focus on. Chelsea is only five points ahead in third and has to juggle playing in the Champions League and FA Cup over the next month, too.

None of them will get close to catching Manchester City and Liverpool, the top two teams who are separated by one point with eight games left.

West Ham isn't quite out of contention for fourth place yet.

A 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Everton lifted West Ham into sixth place, above Manchester United, and three points behind Tottenham and Arsenal.

Frank Lampard's Everton is in deep trouble, just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

Caption Tottenham's Matt Doherty, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in London, England, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton