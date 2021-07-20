Freed Guantánamo inmate with Moroccan family after 19 years

Nasser had been a member of a nonviolent but illegal Moroccan Sufi Islam group in the 1980s, according to his Pentagon file. He had been recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, training at an al-Qaida camp. He was captured after fighting U.S. forces and sent to Guantánamo in May 2002.

A review board had recommended repatriation for Nasser in July 2016, but he remained in the detention center at a U.S. naval base in Cuba throughout the presidency of Donald Trump, who opposed closing the site. In announcing Nasser’s transfer home, the Pentagon cited the board’s determination that his detention was no longer necessary to protect U.S. national security.

Almost 800 detainees have passed through Guantánamo . Of the 39 remaining, 10 are eligible for transfers out. They are from Yemen, Pakistan, Tunisia, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.