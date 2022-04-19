Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

Cody Bellinger got things going with an RBI groundout and designated hitter Edwin Rios added an RBI single. Turner's three-run double off Sean Newcomb landed in left between Orlando Arcia and the foul line, making it 6-0.

Bellinger homered leading off the eighth for a 7-4 lead.

Atlanta's Guillermo Heredia and Ozzie Albies homered off Clayton Kershaw (2-0). Fourteen of the Braves' 15 homers this season have been solo shots.

Coming off seven perfect innings at Minnesota last week, Kershaw allowed four runs and six hits in five-plus innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none.

Kershaw moved into second on the list of starting pitchers who've retired the most consecutive batters to start a season since 1960. He retired 23 in a row, trailing leader Yu Darvish, who retired 26 straight in 2013.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth to earn his third save.

Kenley Jansen returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time since he signed a one-year deal with the Braves in March. The Dodgers' career saves leader received a standing ovation while being honored before the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuña Jr. is scheduled to start an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett at Jacksonville on Tuesday. It will be his first game since July 10, when he tore his right ACL during a game against Miami.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (0-2, 5.73 ERA) is 1-0 with a 2.25 career ERA against the Dodgers.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.38) makes his fourth career start against the Braves. He's 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, hits a three run double as; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, hits a three run double as; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia, left, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia, left, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, right, acknowledges the crowd after hitting a solo home run as Trea Turner stands by during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, right, acknowledges the crowd after hitting a solo home run as Trea Turner stands by during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner rounds first after hitting a three-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game lagainst the Atlanta Braves Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner rounds first after hitting a three-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game lagainst the Atlanta Braves Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves relief pitcher and former Dodger Kenley Jansen, left, acknowledges the crowd while being honored with gifts frim his former teammates Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, third from right, and third baseman Justin Turner, second from right, prior to a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves relief pitcher and former Dodger Kenley Jansen, left, acknowledges the crowd while being honored with gifts frim his former teammates Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, third from right, and third baseman Justin Turner, second from right, prior to a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill