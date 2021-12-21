Freezing in the Alps, migrants find warm hearts and comfort

In the Alps, on both sides of the border, the approach is essentially humanist and humanitarian, grounded in local traditions of not leaving people alone against the elements. Starting around 2016, when they first began encountering sneakered and thinly clothed migrants in trouble on Alpine passes, mountain workers refused to look the other way.

That assistance grew into networks of hundreds of volunteers who run migrant shelters, clothe those in need for the hazardous crossing and trek into the cold. They clear paths in the snow by day for migrants to follow and wait for them at night, to guide them past border police to safety and, if necessary, treatment for frostbite and other medical needs.

“Often, we say, ‘Welcome! How are you?’ We speak a bit of English because most people speak at least a bit,” said volunteer helper Paquerette Forest, a retired teacher.

Some refuse assistance, generally “men who are quite robust,” she said. “Exhausted people say, 'Yes.'”

"We walk with them, discreetly. We try to avoid being spotted. We wait in the forest if needed. And we sort out vehicles to come and pick them up,” she said.

Migrants credit the volunteers for saving lives and limbs. The Alps aren't as deadly for migrants as the Mediterranean Sea, where many hundreds have died or gone missing this year alone. And the mountains have so far been spared a tragedy on the scale of the boat sinking that killed 27 men, women and children, the majority Iraqi Kurds, in the English Channel in November.

“If not for them, we would have died of cold,” said Aymen Jarnane, 23, another Moroccan led to safety on a night when the thermometer dropped to minus-15 degrees Celsius (5 Fahrenheit).

But there have been deaths. Aid groups pleaded for French authorities to provide Alpine shelter to exiles and stop pushing them back into Italy after a Togolese man found hypothermic in freezing temperatures died during a night trek across the border in February 2019.

Iranian exile Bizhan Bamedi had a companion film him on the crossing, to show how punishing it is.

“Hi guys. I’m recording this for those who say, ‘Good for you, you went to Europe!’” he said, ankle-deep in snow in a clearing amid frosted pines. “Someone like me who has crossed through jungles and mountains from Turkey is now here. I have no place to lie, no place to sit. ... It’s a really difficult path."

“The temperature is minus-10 degrees,” he continued. "I’m hungry and thirsty but can’t eat snow. Good luck!”

On top of the physical difficulty, a cruelty of the crossing is that Europeans pass through the border without even knowing it's there. Crisscrossed by ski runs, the frontier is a playground for vacationers who don't get stopped by police. But it is so inhospitable for migrants that some quickly give up, even equipped with donated cold-weather gear.

"When you are African or Arab with black hair you’re not getting through even if you dress up like that,” said Jarnane. “If you put on a hat or something, people can still see your brown or black eyes and that you’re not from around here.”

Health workers in a volunteer-run shelter for migrants on the French side, in the fortified town of Briançon, patch up those who get through.

“People arrive cold, dehydrated, thirsty, hungry," said Isabelle Lorre of Doctors of the World, after taking care of an Iranian with an infected toe who trekked for 15 hours through snow he said was thigh-deep at times.

European opponents of migration argue that aiding exiles encourages others to follow. The view of those assisting them in the Alps is that not helping simply isn't an option.

"Some of them have traveled 7,000 or 8,000 kilometers before getting here, so it’s not a mountainous barrier that will stop them,” said Jean Gaboriau, a mountain guide who helps run the Briançon shelter.

“Regardless of skin color, political or religious beliefs, everyone has the right to be saved or simply to be welcomed.”

Caption Adam Tamrat, 22, from Ethiopia, right, rests in the Italian border town of Claviere before attempting to cross into the French Alps, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Afghan migrants Ali Rezaie, left, and Sayed Hamza hide to evade detection by French police patrols as they trek through the French-Italian Alps to reach a migrant refuge in Briancon, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption A skier passes by Afghan migrants Sayed Hamza, left, and Ali Rezaie as they trek through the French-Italian Alps to reach a migrant refuge in Briancon, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Ethiopian migrants cross into the French Alps from Claviere, Italy, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. As Europe erects ever more fearsome barriers against migration, volunteers along the Italy-France border are working to keep migrants from being killed or maimed by cold and mountain mishaps as they cross the high Alps. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Shoes donated to a migrant refuge are pictured in Briancon, France, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. As Europe erects ever more fearsome barriers against migration, volunteers along the Italy-France border are working to keep migrants from being killed or maimed by cold and mountain mishaps as they cross the high Alps. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption A volunteer from a migrant refuge drives migrants to their PCR test appointments so they can board trains to their destinations in Briancon, France, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. As Europe erects ever more fearsome barriers against migration, volunteers along the Italy-France border are working to keep migrants from being killed or maimed by cold and mountain mishaps as they cross the high Alps. Networks of hundreds of volunteers run migrant shelters, clothe them for the hazardous border crossing and trek into the cold in search of those who need a guiding hand through the snows. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Aymen Jarnane, 23, from Morrocco is served dinner at a migrant refuge in Briancon, France, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. As Europe erects ever more fearsome barriers against migration, volunteers along the Italy-France border are working to keep migrants from being killed or maimed by cold and mountain mishaps as they cross the high Alps. Networks of hundreds of volunteers run migrant shelters, clothe them for the hazardous border crossing and trek into the cold in search of those who need a guiding hand through the snows. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Hamid Saous from Morocco sleeps under a blanket at a migrant refuge in Briancon, France, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. As Europe erects ever more fearsome barriers against migration, volunteers along the Italy-France border are working to keep migrants from being killed or maimed by cold and mountain mishaps as they cross the high Alps. Networks of hundreds of volunteers run migrant shelters, clothe them for the hazardous border crossing and trek into the cold in search of those who need a guiding hand through the snows. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Bizhan Bamedi from Iran sits for dinner at a migrant refuge in Briancon, France, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Migrants from Morocco and Afghanistan warm up in the sun at a migrant refuge in Briancon, France, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. As Europe erects ever more fearsome barriers against migration, volunteers along the Italy-France border are working to keep migrants from being killed or maimed by cold and mountain mishaps as they cross the high Alps. Networks of hundreds of volunteers run migrant shelters, clothe them for the hazardous border crossing and trek into the cold in search of those who need a guiding hand through the snows. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption A path used by migrants to reach the French border is pictured in Claviere, Italy, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Migrants headed to France from Italy walk along a mountain road leading to the French-Italian border, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)