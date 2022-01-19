French actor Gaspard Ulliel hospitalized after ski accident

Police and the prosecutor's office would not divulge details of the accident. France Bleu said Ulliel apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, and the other skier was not hospitalized.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organizing five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.