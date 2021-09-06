Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of 'Breathless,' dies at 88

He was born on April 9, 1933, in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine into an artistic family. His father was renowned sculptor Paul Belmondo and his mother, Sarah Rainaud-Richard, was a painter.

Belmondo played soccer and trained as a boxer before quitting school at age 16. He took up acting in the 1950s at the Paris Conservatory, where one of his teachers, Pierre Dux, famously told him that his career as a leading man was doomed because of his looks. People would burst into laughter if they saw an actress in Belmondo’s arms, Dux said, according to biographer Bertrand Tessier.

French theater critic Jean-Jacques Gautier wasn't impressed either, once saying: “Mr. Belmondo will never enjoy success with his ruffian’s mug.”

At his final conservatory competition, the jury failed to give him the recognition he thought he deserved — so he gave the judges an obscene parting gesture.

The star began acting in small provincial theaters and caught the eye of aspiring filmmaker Godard in Paris in 1958, who asked him to appear in a short film. At first, Belmondo didn’t take Godard seriously.

“I spoke to my wife about it, and she said, 'Go ahead. If (Godard) hassles you, punch him,’” Belmondo told the Liberation newspaper in 1999.

Belmondo was given his first important role by director Claude Sautet in “Classe tous risques” (Consider All Risks) in which he starred alongside Lino Ventura in 1960. The same year, Godard called Belmondo back to appear in “Breathless” — which became one of the breakthrough films of the French New Wave. The movement, which included Truffaut, grouped filmmakers of the late 1950s and 1960s who abandoned traditional narrative techniques and were known for their mood of youthful iconoclasm.

Belmondo played opposite American actress Jean Seberg, who appeared as the street-smart aspiring reporter who, in the film’s key moment, sold the International Herald Tribune on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Belmondo sometimes said he acted in Godard’s first film and would act in his last. But he didn't link his name exclusively with one director and worked with most of France’s top filmmakers — and many of Europe’s most well-known actresses, including Jeanne Moreau and Sophia Loren.

Following the huge success of “Breathless,” Belmondo showed the vast array of his talent and his versatility in dramas (“Leon Morin, pretre”), arthouse movies (“Moderato Cantabile”) and blockbusters (“Cartouche”).

In “Un Singe en hiver,” a French classic directed by Henri Verneuil in 1962, Belmondo impressed the legendary Jean Gabin.

“You won’t tell me anymore: ‘If only I had a young Gabin.’ You have him!” Gabin told the director of Belmondo.

In Truffaut’s 1969 “Mississippi Mermaid,” Belmondo played a tobacco farmer and starred opposite Catherine Deneuve. Belmondo and Danish-born Anna Karina played a couple on the run in Godard’s 1965 “Pierrot le Fou.” Belmondo also won a Cesar — the French equivalent of an Oscar — for his role in Lelouch’s 1988 film “Itinerary of a Spoiled Child,” his final big success.

During the second half of his career, Belmondo opted for high-paying roles in commercially successful action films. He played a tough detective in “Cop or Hooligan,” and a World War II ace in “Champion of Champions.”

In the 1980s Belmondo returned to the stage, his first love, and won back the doubting critics. His comeback role was in a 1987 Paris production of “Kean,” about an actor famous for his uncontrollable temper and genius.

Belmondo, who had recovered from a stroke in 2001, is survived by three children, Florence, Paul, and Stella Eva Angelina. Another daughter, Patricia, died in 1994.

Elaine Ganley contributed to this report.

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1960 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo and Italian actress Claudia Cardinale attend a cocktail party in the Foreign Press Association in Rome. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi, File) Credit: Mario Torrisi Credit: Mario Torrisi

Caption FILE - In this Jan. 26, 1962 file photo, French actors Jean Gabin, right, and Jean-Paul Belmondo are shown in a scene from the film "A Monkey In Winter," in Normandy. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 5, 1963 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo rehearses his motorcycle tightrope act at the Medrano Circus in Paris. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacques Marqueton, File) Credit: Jacques Marqueton Credit: Jacques Marqueton

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2013 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo poses for photographers as he arrives at the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Lumiere Festival, in Lyon, central France. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 29, 1968 file photo, actress Ursula Andress, left, joins Jean-Paul Belmondo, center, and Catherine Deneuve, right, on the gangway of the plane in Orly airport, France. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this 1969 file photo, French actors Jean-Paul Belmondo. left, and Alain Delon are seen during the shooting of a Jacques Deray film, "Borsalino" in Marseille, France. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this June 16, 1974 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo and actress Laura Antonelli of Italy arrive at Festival House for presentation of film " Stavisky", on June 16, 1974. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Levy, File) Credit: LEVY Credit: LEVY

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1987 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo performs on the stage of the Marigny Theatre in Paris during a rehearsal of "Kean," an adaptation by Jean-Paul Sartre of the Alexandre Dumas novel. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File) Credit: Laurent Rebours Credit: Laurent Rebours

Caption FILE - In this May 17, 2011 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo arrives to the ceremony celebrating his career in the film industry during the 64th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File) Credit: Lionel Cironneau Credit: Lionel Cironneau

Caption FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo attends the Award Gala evening of the 39th Monte Carlo International Circus Festival, in Monaco. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier

Caption FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, French actor Jean Paul Belmondo smiles during the cruiserweight title bout between Cuban Boxer Yunier Dorticos and French boxer Youri Kalenga in Paris. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, center, is congratulated by actors on stage during the ceremony of the 42nd Cesar Film Awards, at the Salle Pleyel, in Paris. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, French actors Alain Delon, left, and Jean-Paul Belmondo arrive for the inauguration of a giant Ferris wheel, in Paris. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, right, and his son Paul Belmondo pose during a photocall prior to the 23rd Lumieres awards ceremony in Paris. French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer’s office on Monday Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori