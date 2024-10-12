French anti-terror authorities investigate Afghan national over suspected attack plot

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror prosecutors said Saturday that an Afghan national is being investigated on terrorism charges over a suspected attack plot.
The 22-year-old suspect was among three people who authorities revealed earlier this week were detained in the southern Toulouse region.
The two other people were released from custody.
Authorities said that an investigation that was opened on Sept. 27 subsequently revealed a suspected “plan for violent action targeting people in a football stadium or a shopping center” allegedly linked to the Afghan suspect.
They said they found “several elements” allegedly linking the person to “radicalization” and “adherence to the ideology of the Islamic State" group.
In Other News
1
Ukrainian recruiters descend on Kyiv's nightlife in search of men not...
2
Oklahoma and Texas, one of college football's most storied rivalries...
3
Data shows migrants aren’t taking jobs from Black or Hispanic people...
4
Dense breasts can make it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram
5
Harris' doctor reports she's in 'excellent health.' Her campaign wants...