French churches honor Nice attack victims; 6 detained

Investigators in France, Tunisia and Italy are trying to determine the motive of chief suspect Ibrahim Issaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian who transited through Italy last month en route to France, and whether he acted alone.

Issaoui is in critical condition in a French hospital after being wounded by police during his arrest and hasn’t yet been questioned, according to a judicial official.

Five other people were also in custody Sunday after being detained in Nice and the nearby town of Grasse, the official said. They are between 25 and 63-years-old and were spotted on video surveillance or detained in homes searched by police as part of the investigation, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to judicial policy.

Their connection to the attack remains unclear. A previously unknown Tunisian extremist group claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack. Tunisian and French authorities are investigating whether the claim is legitimate.

