French court awards total $8.9 million to former coal miners

France nationalized its coal mines after World War II, and produced tens of millions of tons a year in the post-war era. The Loire region closed its ones in 1973, and the Calais region in 1990. The last French coal mines closed in 2004, in the Lorraine region.

Former miners testified that they were exposed to the inhalation of toxic products such as mineral dust, coal, silica and asbestos fibers — as well as gases and fumes linked to mining, blasting, boiler rooms, power stations and coking plants.

They said they were not provided adequate protection, even though the health dangers from the products had been known for years. They said their state-owned employer was aware of the risk, and that mining company managers lobbied against regulation requiring more protections.

The court found that the employers failed to meet their obligations to protect the workers.

The state has two months to appeal to case to the Supreme Court.