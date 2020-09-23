French defense chief misled nation on troops' virus safety

With over 31,400 confirmed virus-related deaths, France has the third-highest death toll in Europe after Britain and Italy. France is now reporting about 10,000 new infections a day, and both houses of parliament are investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.

As China locked down the city of Wuhan in January, the French government started repatriation flights for French citizens there. One such flight returned to France from Wuhan on Jan. 31, operated by 18 military personnel based in Creil, in the Oise region north of Paris, the defense minister said.

In February, regional health authorities announced a virus cluster in the Oise region and the first cases in France with no clear link to cases in China or Italy. Within weeks, France's coronavirus case count had skyrocketed and the nation was in a lockdown.

The defense minister told public broadcaster France-2 in March that all the military personnel on that evacuation flight “had been tested and confined” upon return. But doubts have since been raised about that version of events.

A senator from the Oise region, Olivier Paccaud, pressed Parly during a hearing Tuesday about exactly what happened with the military personnel at Creil.

"Do you maintain that these personnel were tested and confined? Was there not negligence in the way the military personnel were handled on their return from Wuhan?” he asked. “The residents of the Oise want the truth.”

Parly responded: “I said something inexact March 4 on France-2.”

“The crew was subjected to an extremely strict health protocol, but which, in fact, did not include tests," she said.

She said there was “probably zero” chance that the air base was at fault for the Oise cluster, noting that regional health authorities later found a possible case that dated to Jan. 14, two weeks before the evacuation flight. She insisted that the air force personnel didn’t stay in Wuhan and had no direct contact with the evacuated passengers.

Health officials have said the virus was probably circulating widely in France earlier than authorities realized, because of limited testing and little knowledge about COVID-19 early in the year.

But Parly's admission drew new questions about whether the government misled or withheld information from the public as the virus spread the first time around - and whether to trust it as the virus strengthens again.

Veran warned Wednesday that at the current rate of spread, COVID-19 patients will fill 60% of the Paris region's intensive care units within a month. It's crucial, he said, "to break the contamination chain, the viral dynamic, before our healthcare system gets to the point of system overload.”

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a press conference in Paris, Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020. French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced the closure of all restaurants and bars in the Marseille region and restrictions across a dozen other cities to stem the resurgent spread of the virus. With COVID-19 patients now occupying more than 10% of France's intensive care beds, Veran stopped short of imposing new lockdowns, but urged people to resume working from home and stop gathering with big groups of family and friends.(Eliot Blondet/Pool via AP) Credit: Eliot Blondet Credit: Eliot Blondet

FILE - In this May 18, 2020 file photo, French Defense Minister Florence Parly speaks as she attends the first sheet metal cut ceremony of the C35 force refueling vessel, at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, western France. France's Defense Minister Florence Parly admitted to lying about virus protections for air force personnel who evacuated French citizens from Wuhan and have been suspected of links to France's first confirmed COVID-19 cluster. (Loic Venance, pool via AP, File) Credit: Loic Venance Credit: Loic Venance

French Air Force officers wearing protective face masks as precaution against the conoravirus await French Defense Minister Florence Parly during a ceremony at the airbase of Villacoublay, west of Paris, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. France has seen a sharp uptick in new Covid cases in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, background left and French Defense Minister Florence Parly, center, sit during an induction ceremony of French-made Rafale fighter jets at Air Force Station Ambala, India, Thursday, Sept.10, 2020. The first batch of five planes, part of a $8.78 billion deal signed between the two countries in 2016 had arrived here in July. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, talks to a resident at the 'La Bonne Eure' nursing home in Bracieux, central France, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. For the first time in months, virus infections and deaths in French nursing homes are on the rise again. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yoan Valat Credit: Yoan Valat