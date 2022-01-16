French far-left presidential hopeful woos voters' senses

Melenchon has criticized the French government’s vaccine and virus rules as too restrictive, and his campaign didn't require any pass to get into the event but distributed masks at the entrance.

The 70-year-old Melenchon drew attention in the 2017 presidential race for holding a campaign rally via hologram, with his image projected simultaneously at venues around France. A similar show is planned for early April.

He was the strongest-performing left-wing candidate in 2017, winning 19.6% of the vote, but came in only fourth. This time there are six left-wing candidates vying for the April 10 first-round vote, and polls suggest none has a chance to make it to the likely runoff of the top two vote-getters on April 24.

Many voters are undecided and the field of candidates is still shifting. According to pollsters, Macron's strongest challengers so far are far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who he beat in the 2017 runoff; conservative Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse, who visited a migrant camp in Greece this weekend to push for stemming migration to Europe; and populist far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who has been repeatedly convicted of hate speech.

Other contenders include Socialist Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Greens party candidate Yannick Jadot, and former justice minister Christine Taubira.

Caption French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon sought Sunday to reinvigorate his flagging campaign for April's election with an "immersive and olfactory" rally, using 360-degree video and smells diffused through an exhibition hall in the western city of Nantes. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Caption French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon sought Sunday to reinvigorate his flagging campaign for April's election with an "immersive and olfactory" rally, using 360-degree video and smells diffused through an exhibition hall in the western city of Nantes. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Caption French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon sought Sunday to reinvigorate his flagging campaign for April's election with an "immersive and olfactory" rally, using 360-degree video and smells diffused through an exhibition hall in the western city of Nantes. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Caption French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon sought Sunday to reinvigorate his flagging campaign for April's election with an "immersive and olfactory" rally, using 360-degree video and smells diffused through an exhibition hall in the western city of Nantes. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Caption French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen meets with fishermen representatives during a visit of the port of Saint Malo, western France, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Caption French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen meets with fishermen representatives during a visit of the port of Saint Malo, western France, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Caption Conservative party Les Republicains candidate for the French presidential election 2022, Valerie Pecresse, center, answers questions to journalists outside the ancient Herodes Atticus theater in Athens. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Conservative party Les Republicains candidate for the French presidential election 2022, Valerie Pecresse, center, answers questions to journalists outside the ancient Herodes Atticus theater in Athens. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption French Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2022 election Anne Hidalgo gestures as she speaks during a media conference in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Hidalgo unveiled to the media her program for the upcoming presidential election in April. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Caption French Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2022 election Anne Hidalgo gestures as she speaks during a media conference in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Hidalgo unveiled to the media her program for the upcoming presidential election in April. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Former left-wing socialist minister Christiane Taubira delivers a speech to announce that she is candidate for the French presidential election 2022 during a visit in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Caption Former left-wing socialist minister Christiane Taubira delivers a speech to announce that she is candidate for the French presidential election 2022 during a visit in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Caption French Green Party presidential candidate for the 2022 election Yannick Jadot talks to the media after he visits the Delafontaine hospital in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. By mid-January, the French government hopes to introduce a vaccine pass that will make vaccination mandatory for anyone wanting to go to restaurants or attend indoor events. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Caption French Green Party presidential candidate for the 2022 election Yannick Jadot talks to the media after he visits the Delafontaine hospital in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. By mid-January, the French government hopes to introduce a vaccine pass that will make vaccination mandatory for anyone wanting to go to restaurants or attend indoor events. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon sought Sunday to reinvigorate his flagging campaign for April's election with an "immersive and olfactory" rally, using 360-degree video and smells diffused through an exhibition hall in the western city of Nantes. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Caption French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon sought Sunday to reinvigorate his flagging campaign for April's election with an "immersive and olfactory" rally, using 360-degree video and smells diffused through an exhibition hall in the western city of Nantes. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron leads a special cabinet meeting from the Fort de Bregancon presidential holidays residence, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Monday, Dec. 21, 2021. Macron held a special virus meeting on Monday with some key ministers via video call from his holiday residence at Fort de Bregancon, on the French Riviera, after the country recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic. (Nicolas Tucat, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicolas Tucat Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron leads a special cabinet meeting from the Fort de Bregancon presidential holidays residence, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Monday, Dec. 21, 2021. Macron held a special virus meeting on Monday with some key ministers via video call from his holiday residence at Fort de Bregancon, on the French Riviera, after the country recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic. (Nicolas Tucat, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicolas Tucat Credit: Nicolas Tucat