French far-right chief lays out plans for presidential race

“That victory, we’re going to go out and get it,” she said, calling the 2022 presidential vote a “historic choice.”

“The sole alternative to globalization is nation,” she said. “We have the ambition to restore order in France.”

The far-right leader also issued a broad attack on the European Union, which many nationalists believe has overstepped its powers.

“I cannot repeat it enough, sovereignty is to nations what freedom is to men. We want to be able to decide, by ourselves, our commitments, our laws, our way of life," she said.

Jordan Bardella, 25, was named the party's first vice president. Le Pen said he will lead the party during her presidential campaign.