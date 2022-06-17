French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies

He starred in Italian films and several films by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, most famously “A Man and a Woman” in 1966, which won the Oscar for best foreign film. Trintignant played a race car driver — a passion he pursued off-screen — in a complex romance alongside Anouk Aimee.
Trintignant continued acting on stage and on screen into his 80s, and earned new international attention in Michael Haneke’s 2013 Oscar-winning drama “Amour,” a raw depiction of an aging couple after one of them has a stroke.
FILE - Actors Jean-Louis Trintignant, left, and Isabelle Huppert pose during a photo call for Love at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 20, 2012. French film legend and amateur racecar driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for the Oscar-winning "A Man and a Woman" a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died at 91. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
