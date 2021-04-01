French government defends fresh measures against virus surge

He said more than 8 million people in France have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In the southern Paris suburb of Antony, faced with a surge in COVID cases, parents and teachers mostly welcomed announcements that schools were to close on Friday for three weeks, earlier than the scheduled Easter break.

Some headteachers welcomed the plans, saying the virus had put too many strains on staffing.

“We’d reached a point where everything was falling apart. ... We were all close to exhaustion,” said Aline Becker, an elementary and preschool headteacher.

The French government has announced there will be help for the poorest families to cope financially, amid high or impossible childcare costs. Castex confirmed aid for “modest families whose children will no longer go to the canteen or will no longer be able to enjoy free breakfasts.”

