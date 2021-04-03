French hospitals boost Easter staff to battle virus resurge

In Paris, police said Saturday they are deploying 6,600 officers to enforce the new virus restrictions, which include a ban on traveling more than 10 kilometers (6 miles), a ban on outdoor gatherings of six people or more and a continued nationwide 7 p.m. curfew.

On the Mediterranean shores of Marseille, police patrolled amid sunbathers and fined people drinking in public or not wearing masks.

However authorities said they would show “tolerance” over the Easter weekend to allow parents to arrange for child care or to allow city dwellers to travel to the countryside to settle in for a month of lockdown restrictions. As a result, crowds packed Paris-area train stations starting Friday night, and the SNCF national rail authority said it was expecting 600,000 people to travel over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the government is trying to speed up France’s vaccination efforts after a slow start dogged by vaccine delays, red tape and logistical problems. People lined up at a stadium in Lyon on Saturday to get vaccinated, and other vaccination centers around the country were stepping up injections throughout the holiday period.

More than 96,000 people with the virus have died in France, which has reported more virus infections than any European country.

A medical staff who received shiatsu massage, checks a patient at the Porte Verte Hospital in Versailles, west of Paris, Friday, April 2, 2021. As French hospitals fill ever faster with virus patients, shiatsu massage specialists are providing stress relief and muscle relaxation to health workers, in a program organized by Human Impact, a non-profit startup aimed at taking care of France's caregivers.

A medical staff who received shiatsu massage, trends to a patient at the Porte Verte Hospital in Versailles, west of Paris, Friday, April 2, 2021.

A traveler waits to board a train at the Montparnasse railway station, in Paris, Friday, April 2, 2021. With France now Europe's latest virus danger zone, Macron on Wednesday ordered temporary school closures nationwide and new travel restrictions. But he resisted calls for a strict lockdown, instead sticking to his "third way" strategy that seeks a route between freedom and confinement to keep both infections and a restless populace under control until mass vaccinations take over.

Travelers wait to board a train at the Montparnasse railway station, in Paris, Friday, April 2, 2021.

Patients receive an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on the opening day of a mass vaccination centre set up in the Olympique Lyonnais soccer Stadium, in Decines-Charpieu, Saturday, April 3, 2021.

People wait outside as they arrive to be vaccinated against Covid-19 the opening day of a mass vaccination centre set up in the Olympique Lyonnais soccer Stadium, in Decines-Charpieu, Saturday, April 3, 2021.