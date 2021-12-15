French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.

“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake for our countries,” de Rugy told reporters at the airport.