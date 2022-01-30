French left runs divided, weakened in presidential race

Melenchon — a political firebrand with a notorious temper — refuses to form a united front with other left-wing candidates. The 70-year-old politician, who heads the "Rebel France" party, promised to guarantee jobs for everyone, raise the minimum wage, lower the retirement age to 60 and hike taxes on multinationals and rich households.

The Greens’ contender, Yannick Jadot, 54, and the Socialist candidate, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, 62, also rejected the idea to run together despite a formerly traditional alliance between their parties. Another candidate, Fabien Roussel, 52, is running for the Communist Party.

Hidalgo's campaign so far failed to prompt enthusiasm from leftist voters. Her once-powerful party remains weakened after the election in 2017 of Macron — when Socialist President Francois Hollande decided not to run for reelection amid unprecedented popularity.

Jadot unveiled on Saturday his electoral platform during a rally in Lyon, saying climate change is the “biggest challenge” to face.

“Tomorrow’s France must get out of energies of the past,” he said. He promised not to build any new nuclear reactor in France and to progressively replace the old ones by renewable energy, which he said could take up to 25 years. France is relying on nuclear power for 70% of its energy.

Jadot also vowed to combat social injustice via ensuring a minimum revenue of 920 euros ($1,026) financed by the state to all adults living in poverty.

Earlier this month, another well-known figure of the left, former justice minister Christiane Taubira, joined the race in the hope of convincing others to join forces behind her candidacy.

So far, it hasn't worked. Critics and rivals said her candidacy is further splintering the left.

Taubira, 69, is a staunch feminist and a champion of minorities. She is revered for championing a same-sex marriage bill into French law in 2013. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and she garnered 2.3% of the vote.

She agreed to take part in the “Popular Primary” along with some smaller candidates.

"It’s embracing democracy and democracy offers no guarantees. The outcome is unpredictable. It’s a risk, but it’s a risk we have chosen to take together,” she told her supporters this week in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

But Jadot, Hidalgo and Melenchon said they won’t comply with the result of the vote.

French Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2022 election Anne Hidalgo speaks during a media conference in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Hidalgo unveiled to the media her program for the upcoming presidential election in April. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)