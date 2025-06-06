French Open: Carlos Alcaraz reaches final after Lorenzo Musetti retires with injury in fourth set

Musetti had treatment on the inside of his left thigh after the end of the third set.

Alcaraz, who is seeded second, goes for his second French Open title and fifth major overall against either top-ranked Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the final.

They were playing their semifinal later Friday. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP