French Open champ Swiatek rises to 17th; Djokovic, Nadal 1-2

Kenin’s run to the final — the first time she made it to the quarterfinals on clay anywhere — allowed her to move up two places to No. 4, matching her career high. The 21-year-old American went 16-2 in Grand Slam matches in 2020, winning her first such trophy at the Australian Open in February.

The top three in the women’s rankings remained as they were before the French Open, with Ash Barty at No. 1, Simona Halep at No. 2, and Naomi Osaka at No. 3. Serena Williams is No. 10.

When competition resumed in August after a hiatus of about five months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tours decided to allow players to use either their 2019 or 2020 results at any given tournament for rankings purposes, so Barty wasn’t hurt by sitting out the French Open a year after winning it.

Osaka also sat out the trip to Paris this time, opting to rest and recover after her championship at the U.S. Open last month.

Halep did compete at the French Open, but her 6-1, 6-2 loss to Swiatek in the fourth round didn’t affect the three-time major champion’s ranking.

In the ATP, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal before losing to Nadal, cracked the Top 10 for the first time, jumping to No. 8 from No. 14.

Russia's Andrey Rublev also made his Top 10 debut Monday, using a second consecutive major quarterfinal appearance to go to No. 10 from No. 12.

The biggest mover in the men’s Top 100 was Jannik Sinner, whose quarterfinal showing — he was beaten by Nadal — pushed the 19-year-old Italian up 29 places to No. 46 from No. 75.

In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 image provided by the French Tennis Federation FFT, Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy in the locker room after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets, 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (FFT/Corinne Dubreuil via AP) Credit: Corinne Dubreuil Credit: Corinne Dubreuil