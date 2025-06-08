French Open: Defending champion Alcaraz faces No. 1 Sinner for the men's title

The top-ranked Sinner has not dropped a set at Roland-Garros, while the No. 2-ranked Alcaraz has dropped four sets.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

