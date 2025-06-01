French Open: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Elena Rybakina and extend bid for a 4th title in a row

“I needed to do something to get back in the match and, honestly, with her playing like that, I didn't have a lot of hope,” Swiatek said afterward.

There was more of the same early in the second set, when Rybakina went up a break — Swiatek double-faulted to close the first game, then turned to her team in the stands with her palms up and said something — and led 2-0.

That, though, is when Swiatek suddenly transformed back into what she's been so often in recent seasons, but not over the past 12 months: a seemingly invincible force on red clay who has won four of the past five titles at the French Open, where she is now 39-2 for her career.

She carried a 24-match tournament winning streak into Sunday and a chance to become the first woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to win the Roland-Garros trophy four years in a row.

That certainly seemed in danger at the outset in Court Philippe-Chatrier, where Swiatek had trouble dealing with Rybakina's power and repeatedly was forced into errors. Given the rough stretch since June 2024 for Swiatek, a 23-year-old from Poland, maybe it would not have been entirely shocking for her to take a loss Sunday.

After all, Swiatek hasn’t reached the final of any event since earning the trophy in Paris a year ago and has slid from No. 1 to No. 5 in the WTA rankings.

That rut includes a surprising exit in the semifinals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, which were contested at Roland-Garros; she ended up with the bronze medal. Then, later last season, she was banned for a total of one month after testing positive for a banned substance; her explanation was accepted that the result was unintentional and caused by a contaminated medicine.

In the quarterfinals, Swiatek will play No. 13 Elina Svitolina. Svitolina is three-time major semifinalist but 0-4 in previous French Open quarterfinals.

Svitolina saved three match points earlier Sunday to get past 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1. All of the top eight women’s seeds reached the fourth round; No. 4 Paolini was the first to exit.

Swiatek was almost the next, but she pulled out the tight win.

