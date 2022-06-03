French Open updates | Gauff, Pegula move into doubles final

Gauff meets top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday for the singles championship.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 26-year-old from New York who lost to Swiatek in the singles quarterfinals, are appearing in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Gauff and Caty McNally were the runners-up in women’s doubles at last year’s U.S. Open.

Barbora Krejcikova won the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 French Open, the first time a woman claimed both in the same year at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

1:25 p.m.

Rafael Nadal will spend his 36th birthday facing No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the first French Open men’s semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The match is scheduled to begin at about 2:45 p.m. (8:45 a.m. ET) on Friday.

No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal.

There is rain forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof.

Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot.

Nadal is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those numbers would add to records he already holds.

Zverev and Ruud have never won a major tournament. Cilic was the champion at the 2014 U.S. Open

The men’s singles final is Sunday.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek faces 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the women's singles final Saturday.

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)