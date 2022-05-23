BreakingNews
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
French Open updates | Top-seeded Swiatek wins 29th in a row

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrate winning the first set during the first round match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrate winning the first set during the first round match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak to 29 matches by advancing to the second round of the French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak to 29 matches by advancing to the second round of the French Open.

The Polish player, who won the French Open title in 2020, beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 in the first round on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Swiatek’s winning streak is the longest by any woman since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013. She has won the title at her past five tournaments.

Swiatek has also won a tour-leading 14 sets at 6-0 this season.

___

12:45 p.m.

Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open has ended in the first round.

The former top-ranked player lost her opening match to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 at Roland Garros on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who took two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.

Anisimova is a 20-year-old American who reached the French Open semifinals in 2019. She also beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January.

Osaka double-faulted twice on break point, once in each set. After the second, which gave Anisimova a 4-3 lead, Osaka took a 40-0 lead in the next game but the American held.

Osaka played with tape on her left Achilles. She was stretching it and kicking it with her right foot when she was broken in the seventh game of the second set.

___

11:00 a.m.

Day 2 at Roland Garros offers quite a collection of big names on the schedule and quite a bit of rain in the forecast.

Naomi Osaka is getting things started at Court Suzanne Lenglen against the player who beat her at the Australian Open in January, 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who used to be ranked No. 1 but dropped in the rankings after taking two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.

There will be a parade of top players at Court Philippe Chatrier, the only arena with a retractable roof at the clay-court tournament. That includes Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova, Rafael Nadal and, at night, Novak Djokovic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

FILE - Naomi Osaka, left, of Japan, congratulates Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. after their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, No. 27 Amanda Anisimova. (AP Photo/Simon Baker, File)

Credit: Simon Baker

FILE - Naomi Osaka, left, of Japan, congratulates Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. after their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Naomi Osaka's return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, No. 27 Amanda Anisimova. (AP Photo/Simon Baker, File)

Credit: Simon Baker

Credit: Simon Baker

FILE - Naomi Osaka, left, of Japan, congratulates Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. after their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, No. 27 Amanda Anisimova. (AP Photo/Simon Baker, File)

Credit: Simon Baker

Credit: Simon Baker

