French Open updates | Osaka, Swiatek, Djokovic, Nadal play

FILE - Naomi Osaka, left, of Japan, congratulates Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. after their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, No. 27 Amanda Anisimova. (AP Photo/Simon Baker, File)

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

Day 2 at Roland Garros offers quite a collection of big names on the schedule and quite a bit of rain in the forecast.

Naomi Osaka is getting things started at Court Suzanne Lenglen against the player who beat her at the Australian Open in January, 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who used to be ranked No. 1 but dropped in the rankings after taking two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.

There will be a parade of top players at Court Philippe Chatrier, the only arena with a retractable roof at the clay-court tournament. That includes Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova, Rafael Nadal and, at night, Novak Djokovic.

