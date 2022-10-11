French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike

Speaking Tuesday at the National Assembly, Borne said about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She noted that strong differences between regions, Paris area and northern France being the most affected places — making life difficult for drivers.

She called for urgent dialogue between unions and management as strikers seek pay rises amid soaring inflation in the country.

“A salary disagreement do not justify blocking the country,” she said.

Borne's announcement comes one day after a deal was reached between two unions and Esso's leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected it and decided to continue the strike.

“I asked prefects to launch the procedure to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots, Borne said.

She added that she is ready to make a similar decision regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly.

Panic buying by some people worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating problems facing motorists, though authorities are urging consumers not to worry. Government officials said they increased petrol imports and released some of the state's strategic stocks to help ease the shortages — amid concern that they could prompt protests across the country.

“There is only one solution: to unlock (the situation) without delay through negotiation,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday on French news broadcaster Franceinfo.

At gas stations that remained open, people were getting increasingly nervous. Some were jumping the queue while others were trying to fill fuel containers, despite several cities across France prohibiting it.

“This is not acceptable in France, just because a few people (strikers) want to annoy the world. It’s their problem, not the problem of all French people,” said 81-year-old Odette Libert while queuing at the Vincennes gas station.

AP journalist Masha Macpherson in Paris contributed.

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

