French policeman in custody after shooting dead car driver

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi thanked police officers on Twitter.

“In front of a driver who deliberately drove toward them, they had to use their weapon to neutralize him,” he wrote. “Refusals to obey are multiplying,"

In another incident Wednesday in the western city of Rennes, a 22-year-old woman was killed after police opened fire on the car she was in during an anti-drug operation. The driver of the car was wounded.

Earlier this year, a French police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting dead two men in a car as they sought to escape a police check on the Pont-Neuf bridge in central Paris, on the night of French President Emmanuel Macron's reelection.

News broadcaster France Info said, according to its own count in the absence of recent official statistics, nine people have been killed by police in similar situations this year. Last year, four people were shot dead in such circumstances, according to police figures.