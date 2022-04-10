French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen face runoff

The projections showed both Macron and Le Pen on course to improve on their 2017 first-round showings, highlighting how French politics have become increasingly polarized. Macron was expected to capture a sizeable first-round lead of around 28% support, ahead of Le Pen's projected 23%-to-24% of the vote.

The projections showed hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon — one of half a dozen candidates on the left — finishing out of the runoff in third place, with about 20% support.

Macron for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term. But National Rally leader Le Pen ate into his polling lead in the campaign’s closing stages, as the pain of inflation became a dominant election theme for many low-income voters.

“The French people honored me by qualifying me for the second round,” Le Pen said Sunday night as she thanked her supporters and called on those who didn’t vote for Macron to back her in round two.

Le Pen seemed to target Melechon's left-wing supporters in particular by promising “social justice” and fixes for “a France torn apart.” Her supporters celebrated with champagne and interrupted her speech with chants of “We're going to win!”

Yet some of her defeated rivals were so alarmed by the possibility of Le Pen beating Macron in the presidential runoff that they urged their supporters Sunday to shift their second-round votes to the incumbent. Melenchon, addressing supporters who sometimes shed tears, repeated three times that Le Pen shouldn't get “one single vote.”

Describing herself as “profoundly worried,” defeated conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse warned of “the chaos that would ensue” if Le Pen was elected, saying the far-right leader has never been so close to power. Pecresse said she would vote for Macron in the runoff.

Pollsters suggest that just a few percentage points could separate the familiar foes in France's second-round vote, setting setting up a runoff campaign likely to be far more confrontational than round one, which was largely overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

After Le Pen dropped the blue envelope containing her choice into a ballot box in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, she said “given the situation in the country and in the world,” Sunday's election outcome could determine "not only the next five years, but probably the next 50 years” in France.

In the 27-member EU, only France has a nuclear arsenal and a U.N. Security Council veto.

To beat Le Pen in the runoff, Macron must pick apart her years-long rebranding effort to make herself seem less extreme, a makeover that has even highlighted her love of cats. Macron has accused Le Pen of pushing an extremist manifesto of racist, ruinous policies. Le Pen wants to ban Muslim headscarves in French streets and halal and kosher butchers, and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

Her softer image won over some voters but has made others even more suspicious.

Yves Maillot, a retired engineer, said he voted for Macron only to counterbalance Le Pen. He said he fears that her long-standing hostility to the EU could see her try to take France out of the bloc, even though she's dropped that from her manifesto.

“I don't think she's changed at all,” he said. “It's the same thing, but with cats."

___

Elaine Ganley, Sylvie Corbet and Patrick Hermansen in Paris contributed

___

Follow all AP stories on France's presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Caption People queue before voting in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Caption People queue before voting in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Caption A woman walks past presidential campaign posters during the first round of the French presidential election in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly Caption A woman walks past presidential campaign posters during the first round of the French presidential election in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Peter Mccabe Credit: Peter Mccabe Caption A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Peter Mccabe Credit: Peter Mccabe

Caption A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix Caption A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption People queue to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption People queue to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption People queue to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption People queue to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A woman casts her ballot for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A woman casts her ballot for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption People queue before voting during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption People queue before voting during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A woman touches the presidential campaign poster of French president Emmanuel Macron during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption A woman touches the presidential campaign poster of French president Emmanuel Macron during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A woman and her son cast a ballot during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption A woman and her son cast a ballot during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A woman picks her ballots in the first round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Caption A woman picks her ballots in the first round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Caption Women wait in line before voting for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Women wait in line before voting for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A person casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A person casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon salutes as he arrives to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon salutes as he arrives to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Elderly women vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Caption Elderly women vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey walk to cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey walk to cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A man arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A man arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole