French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest of honor at India's Republic Day celebrations

India's official guest in January 2023 was Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, for a 90-minute parade that ended with a flyby featuring 75 air force fighters, including French-made Rafale jets, transport planes and helicopters.

Previous French guests for the event have included all of Macron's immediate predecessors as France's president: François Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac.

Macron's office described the invitation as “an extremely strong gesture.” He also visited India in 2018 and again for a Group of 20 summit in September.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guest of honor this year at France's annual Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14.